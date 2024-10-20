West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $293.32 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.96 and a 200 day moving average of $324.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

