West Branch Capital LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $131.43. 808,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,962. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $131.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

