West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 498 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,307. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 585.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

