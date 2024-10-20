Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 182 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.5% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

