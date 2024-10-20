Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $276,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $320.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $321.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.81 and its 200 day moving average is $297.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

