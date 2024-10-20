Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.69 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $484.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

