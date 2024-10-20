Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.85. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

