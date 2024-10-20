Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $132.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.