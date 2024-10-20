Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $90.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.79.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 30.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

