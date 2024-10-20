Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $107.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $121.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,326. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

