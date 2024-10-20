Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,758,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $288.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average is $267.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

