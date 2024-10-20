Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

