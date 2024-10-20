Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $26,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 550,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 212,869 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 745,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,519,000 after purchasing an additional 383,302 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 342,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

