Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $978,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,594,000 after purchasing an additional 317,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,728,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

PLD stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.