Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $296,178,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $290,842,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,923,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $960,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $155.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

