Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $205.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.