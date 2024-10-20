Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $917.97 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $858.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

