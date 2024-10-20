Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after buying an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

