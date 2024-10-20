Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00003976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $76.57 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,545.22 or 1.00010220 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00013128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007530 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000909 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00065325 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,852,092.32901979 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.58086071 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $3,721,780.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.