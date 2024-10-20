Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VYGR. Wedbush reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $438.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.40 and a beta of 0.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

