Vest Financial LLC Has $50.17 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,097,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,675. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

