Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $26,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 150.7% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.78. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.