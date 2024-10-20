Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $58,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.42.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

