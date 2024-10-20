Verde Capital Management Has $7.88 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.4% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $703.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.