Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $28.91 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. Verasity has a market cap of $28.91 million and $2.44 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

