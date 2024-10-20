Veracity Capital LLC Sells 822 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $13,650,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

