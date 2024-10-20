Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

