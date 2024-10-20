Veracity Capital LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PLD opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

