Veracity Capital LLC Buys 144 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

