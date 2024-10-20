Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Increased by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 516,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $38,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

