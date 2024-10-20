Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $243,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

