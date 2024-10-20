Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

