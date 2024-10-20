Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after buying an additional 395,318 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,357,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock remained flat at $82.53 during trading on Friday. 7,867,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985,227. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

