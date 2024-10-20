Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is E&G Advisors LP’s 8th Largest Position

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $603.56 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $610.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $574.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

