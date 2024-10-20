Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is New Century Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.4% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.43 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.87.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

