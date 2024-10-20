Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VUG traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.18. 652,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,413. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $393.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.