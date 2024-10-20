Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

