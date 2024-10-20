Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,967,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.29 and a 200 day moving average of $186.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $201.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.