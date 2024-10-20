UBS Group Begins Coverage on California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. California Resources has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In related news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,953. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other California Resources news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at $916,953. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in California Resources by 2,615.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 811,963 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,326,000 after acquiring an additional 344,043 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in California Resources by 7,345.1% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 340,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 335,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 250,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

