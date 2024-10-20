Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Todd Harris Sells 15,394 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 15,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $397,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,647 shares in the company, valued at $36,672,024.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Todd Harris sold 10,035 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $243,950.85.

On Monday, September 30th, Todd Harris sold 500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $14,406.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $27.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

