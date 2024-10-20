Trust Point Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.39 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,546.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,665.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

