Truist Financial Trims Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Target Price to $40.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CENT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.66. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,758,426.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $113,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

