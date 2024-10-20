TRON (TRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $222.14 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. TRON has a total market cap of $11.19 billion and $222.14 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000537 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,518,551,754 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.