Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$5.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCW

Insider Transactions at Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $173,559. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.60. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$3.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$863.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.10 million.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.