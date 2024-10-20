TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

