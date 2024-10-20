Thunder Brawl Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.45 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $927,583.59 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03004838 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $486,774.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

