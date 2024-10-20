The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

