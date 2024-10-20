The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $250.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $286.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $140.16 and a 1-year high of $297.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.03 and a 200 day moving average of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 294.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,939,211.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $421,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,838,616.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,939,211.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

