TFI International (TFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.63 per share for the quarter.
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.14 billion.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
