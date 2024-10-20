TFI International (TFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.63 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.14 billion.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFI shares. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.