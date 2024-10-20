Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 41.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $220.70 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $703.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.